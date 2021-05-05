Plaza Classic Film Festival returning to historic theatre this summer

by: Aaron Montes

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns to the iconic Plaza Theatre this summer after a year’s absence due to the global coronavirus pandmeic.

With some optimism throughout the community about the spread of COVID-19, some events and businesses are coming back online.

The film festival is set to return to the theatre between July 29 and August 8. There will be safety protocols with mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, disinfecting, capacity limits and assigned “pod” seating to ensure physical distancing.

“It will be good to be home,” Doug Pullen, the festival’s director said. “The Plaza Classic Film Festival was inspired by the historic Plaza Theatre. It belongs there. We’ll go out of our way to make it a memorable – and safe – experience.”

The festival’s organizers are accepting entries for its “Local Flavor” series that showcases locally produced movies. Entry deadline is June 14 on the festival’s website.

“As a long-time partner of the Plaza Classic Film Festival, El Paso Live is beyond excited to welcome this event back to our venues,” Bryan Crowe, general manager of El Paso Live said. “The Plaza Classic Film Festival is a staple in our community, and we can’t wait to welcome moviegoers in the late summer.”

Film festival passes are on sale now at the event’s website.

