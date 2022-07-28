EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Plaza Classic Film Festival began Thursday, which was scaled back the past few years during the pandemic to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions. Even though the movies were being played, the El Paso Community Foundation felt like they were missing the connections the festival has with the people in the community.
That is why they are happy to be back at their full capacity with all the theatres open and more venues to play more films which the program director from the El Paso Community Foundation says that it is all about bringing people together.
During Moreno’s talk she spoke fondly of her time here in the borderland and of her fond memories of seeing the original plaza theatre.
The festival will be hosting a talk with Moreno on Friday showing the 2021 version of West Side Story and her role in that as well. The person that will be hosting the talk tomorrow is excited to experience the new west side story with fellow movie lovers.
Solis also says it’s important for new movie lovers to watch classic films so that they can value the films even more.
“It’s so important to recognize and appreciate the classic film. There’s so many bells and whistles that you see in today’s film from CGI on down and this is a way that classic film is a supposed to be seen on the big screen and for younger generations to see what the movie makers of the past were trying to achieve.”
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Chihuahuas lose for sixth time in seven games, 4-1 at Tacoma
- The 300-yard shuttle: UTEP’s legendary fall camp conditioning test
- TTUHSC has new students undergo unique ‘immersion’ courses
- Binational Breastfeeding Coalition organizes borderland event
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue Friday
- Plaza Classic Film Festival kicks off with Rita Moreno