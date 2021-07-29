Plaza Classic Film Festival kicks off first day with classics like The Big Sleep and Rear Window

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today marks the start of Plaza Classic Film Festival that is now back in theatres after last year’s online events.

The first day of the festival will start off with The Big Sleep at 1 p.m. at the plaza theatre, and the night will close with Hitchcock’s classic – Rear Window.

Doug Pullen, program director of the festival, said they are excited for the in-person projections even though this year brought some new challenges like lack of staff and booking guest speakers.

““We always try to do a feel good type of event that celebrates movies but also a sense of community,” said Pullen.

This year the program will be filled with classics like the West Side Story, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but also some 80’s classics like Kubrick’s The Shining and Top Gun.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be included in the line-up for the 13th year in a row on Friday July 30 at 9 p.m. at the Convention Center Plaza.

Pullen recalled last year’s projection of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, when visitors had to watch the movie in their vehicles.

“When you show Rocky Horror Picture Show in front of 200 parked vehicles, and nobody gets out of their car to dance, and they comply, I think they were scared,” he said.

With more laxed CDC guidelines this year, Pullen says they still wanted to bring the sense of safety by cutting down capacity at the Plaza Theatre to 50 percent and at the Chavez Theatre to 2000 seats instead of 2,500.

Moviegoers will not be required to wear a mask, however Pullen said, unvaccinated visitors are strongly encouraged to wear one and everyone to keep the distance of at least three feet.

With the pandemic still upon us, Pullen said they wanted to portray it in the program as well by putting films like The Shining and Rear Window that portray characters confined to a closed space.

“We close out with Star Wars. It was a deliberate placement because the subtitle is ‘A New Hope’, which is what we want people to walk out with,” he explained.

You can buy your tickets online at Plazaclassic.com or at the box office where you can save a few dollars by skipping out on service fees that come with online purchasing.

You can check the projection schedule here: