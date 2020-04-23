Plaza Classic Film Festival accepting submissions for Local Flavor series

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival is accepting submissions for Local Flavor, the region’s largest showcase of locally made and connected films.

There is no cost to submit a film. Go to plazaclassic.com/localflavor to submit.

The film series is sponsored by the Texas Film Commission. It is open to short and feature-length films of various types, including fiction, documentary, animated, experimental, virtual reality and music video.

More than $1,500 in cash will be handed out in the third annual Local Flavor Awards.

Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020.

Any type of film may be submitted. No works-in-progress will be accepted.

Projects must have been completed on January 1, 2019 or after, and must be made locally, locally set or have a connection of some kind to the El Paso-Juarez-Las Cruces area (such as a director originally from El Paso). Entries selected for the Local Flavor series will be announced in July and screened during the festival.

The Local Flavor series is curated by El Paso filmmakers Zach Passero (The Weird Kidz, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, Wicked Lake, Motel, Glimpse), who has been involved with the Plaza Classic Film Festival since it began in 2008, and Lucky McKee (Kindred Spirits, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, The Woman), who first appeared at PCFF in 2014.

Local Flavor is a popular component of the Plaza Classic Film Festival, which is scheduled to return for its 13th year July 30 through August 9, 2020.

Call 915-533-4020 or email us at local@plazaclassic.com for more information.