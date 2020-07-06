Playing it safe: No room for error in 4th of July youth baseball tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As some sports teams are gearing up to start playing again, this Fourth of July weekend a National Championship Baseball tournament was held in El Paso.

Players could be seen wearing masks when not playing and using hand sanitizer in the dugouts.

“We have people who are taking temperatures at the gates. Staff members who are walking around the facility to make sure that everyone is wearing a facemask at all times and asking families to spread out,” said Luis Tovar, the State Director for the National Championship Baseball Tournament.

The tournament was held at Blackie Chesher Park, with 51 teams participating. Some local teams came out to play, but also teams from New Mexico and California traveled to El Paso to play ball.

“Asking parents, coaches, and local teams to try and keep it to just a mom and a dad to come in with the parents. If possible, maybe just one parent,” said Tovar.

One parent saying she feels comfortable letting her son play but is being cautious.

“We’re taking all the precautions. We’re here with wipes, Lysol, hand sanitizer, and they have been cleaning after every single team, and everybody’s doing the masks. So, we’re following the rules,” said Jackie Escatel, the mother of a local baseball player.

Parents cheered their kids on, but they did so from their own chairs. Bleachers were blocked off with caution tape. Parents, coaches, and players were also asked not to eat sunflower seeds.

Parents watching the baseball game.

“It was my first time getting to play in like a few months, but it was really relieving to play with the team that I love. They’re like my family,” said Xaden Trevizo an El Paso Baseball Player.

Trevizo said it wasn’t too hard to stay separated from his team.

“The only contact you can really make is when you’re right next to the player on base or something, or right next to in the dugout. Other than that, it’s not a contact sport other than throwing the ball,” said Trevizo.

Organizers said in addition to all the precautions they also sanitize the dugouts between each game.