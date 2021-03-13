Planning on visiting Ruidoso for spring break? Be sure to mask up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re planning a spring break getaway to Ruidoso, don’t forget your masks.

New Mexico is warning El Pasoans who are planning to visit for spring break that a mask mandate is still in effect in the state.

Kerry Gladden, a spokeswoman with the Village of Ruidoso, said that Lincoln County is currently in the Yellow Level — signifying a high risk for COVID spread — which allows counties to operate at the following restrictions:

Essential retail spaces: 33% of maximum capacity, both indoors and outdoors

Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 33 percent of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75 percent of maximum capacity for outdoors dining; any establishment serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night

Places of lodging: 60 percent of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 25 percent of maximum occupancy for all others; five guests maximum for vacation rentals

Mass gatherings limit: 10 persons; 80 vehicles

“We ask while they are here that they continue to observe COVID-safe practices as they visit our shops, restaurants and attractions,” Gladden said in a statement.