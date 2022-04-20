Customers will not have water service during this time.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A scheduled water shut-off will affect customers in a few West El Paso neighborhoods overnight, Thursday, April 21, beginning at approximately 10:00 p.m. until about 2 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

EPWater says this is necessary for crews to perform what they call “tie-in connections” to the newly installed water lines along Stanton St. that will improve service reliability.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.