EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A scheduled water shut-off will affect customers in a few West El Paso neighborhoods overnight, Thursday, April 21, beginning at approximately 10:00 p.m. until about 2 a.m. on Friday, April 22.
EPWater says this is necessary for crews to perform what they call “tie-in connections” to the newly installed water lines along Stanton St. that will improve service reliability.
