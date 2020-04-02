Planned Parenthood offers telemedicine during COVID-19 outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’s El Paso Health Center is reminding the community that it’s still offering services for patients in need of urgent care.

Planned Parenthood said it’s not scheduling appointments that can be safely delayed.

The organization said that it is currently open for patients with the following:

-Pain/infection exams

-Suspected breast mass exams

-Emergency contraception

-Depo Provera birth control

-PrEP/PEP HIV prevention

-STI screening and treatment

-Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy on-going patient appointments

Additionally, Planned Parenthood’s said its telemedicine app, Planned Parenthood Direct, continues to serve as an important healthcare resource for patients who are 18-years-old and older.

Furthermore, healthcare appointments will be available through Planned Parenthood Direct soon to assist patients sheltering in place, the organization said.

“Through telemedicine, Planned Parenthood is minimizing barriers for Texans seeking birth control pills, especially as we all take necessary precautions to remain at home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ken Lambrecht, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Details on the Planned Parenthood Direct app:

-Patients must be 18 years of age or older and provide a Texas driver’s license, official Texas ID, or a passport.

-Patients who opt to pick-up their prescriptions at a pharmacy may use insurance coverage. Pills delivered by mail cannot be covered by insurance at this time when using PlannedParenthood Direct.

-The Planned Parenthood Direct process takes about ten minutes and is available 24/7.

-Pay with credit, debit, or prepaid card.

Planned Parenthood said that the app can be downloaded for free in the Android and iPhone app stores. Planned Parenthood Direct walks through the benefits of each birth control method for patients.