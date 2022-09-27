EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ‘Planned Parenthood Direct’, is a telemedicine app that allows users 18-years and older to order birth control of choice.

The app allows the users to order birth control of any kind including; pills, patches, ring, etc. They also offer the morning-after pill and urinary tract infection treatment.

The app is made to be more discrete when purchasing contraceptives. All shipments are made to arrive discreetly or can be made available at your local pharmacy. It will only take one business day for orders to be processed.

Purchases can be made 24-hours a day. You can sign up for the app through Apple’s app store or Android’s google play.

You can find more information by clicking on this link. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.

