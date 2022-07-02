LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Two-time Grammy nominated band, Plain White T’s, is performing in Las Cruces on the 4th of July at the Pat & Lou Sisbarro Community Park. Tickets can be purchased here.

Plain White T’s are a band that comes from Lombard, Illinois, who formed in 1997. Since their debut in 2000 they have released now eight studio albums and six E.P’s, and are best known for their 2006 hit single “Hey There Delilah”.

In 2006 they released their single “Hey There Delilah”, and over a year after its release it hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in July 2007. The track was nominated for two Grammy awards and the album it came from “Every Second Counts” was certified Gold. The band found themselves playing shows alongside Panic! At The Disco and Dashboard Confessional, along with headline shows all over the world on the back of the success of “Hey There Delilah”. Ever since then the band have been one of the most beloved cult acts in American rock, with their songs appearing in everything from iCarly to Hollyoaks, and for that, along with their impeccable live show, they come highly recommended.

Their 8th studio album ‘Parallel Universe’ is out now.

The band originally came together as a power trio with high school friends Tom Higgenson as singer and guitarist, Ken Fletcher on the bass guitar and Dave Tirio on the drums. The band made their live debut while playing local shows on the thriving Chicago punk scene, but soon after their live debut they had graduated to playing famed rock clubs like the Chicago’s Metro. As their shows got bigger and they started developing a real life fan-base, the band recruited Steve Mast to play lead guitar and sing backup vocals to give them a fuller live sound. However, the band were nearly kneecapped before they could truly begin when Higgenson broke several vertebrae in his back in a car crash while driving the bands van.

