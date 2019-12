EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – International superstar, Pitbull, is coming to El Paso in 2020.

The musician will perform at the El Paso County Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Pitbull is well known for songs like “I Know You Want Me,” “Give Me Everything Tonight,” and “Don’t Stop the Party.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com, and the Coliseum Box Office.

You can find more information about the tour by clicking here.