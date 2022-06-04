EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pilot is in the hospital after an early-morning attempt at a take off on a neighborhood road in Far-East El Paso.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the incident happened Saturday morning on Santa Fe Trail and the intersection of Indian Wells Drive around 9:30 a.m.

83-year-old Edward Bernard Irving was behind the yoke of his 1964 Globe Swift, a single engine aircraft, as he attempted to take off on Santa Fe Trail.

DPS officials say Irving lost control of of the aircraft has he rolled out, striking a home’s fence at the intersection between Santa Fe Trail and Indian Wells Drive.

Irving was taken to Del Sol Medical Center with what officials call an ‘incapacitating injury.’

DPS investigators secured the accident scene and notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). FAA officials then took over the investigation.

Along with the DPS and the FAA, and Montana Vista Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

There is no word on Irving’s condition.







Photos courtesy Louise Curlee/Texas Rescue Patrol/Facebook

