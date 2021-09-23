Pickleball: Nothing to do with pickles, but everything to do with fun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the world and El Paso is right on the pickleball’s edge.

While the sport has nothing to do with pickles, the origin story is sweet, not sour.

“In 1965 in a backyard, using ping pong paddles and a badminton net some kids just started hitting a Wiffle ball over the net,” said Ben Avalos, who has been playing pickleball for 41 years.

“The dog named Pickles would go and chase the ball,” he said, “and since he was always stealing the ball, it’s called – pickleball.”

Avalos is a retired PE teacher and now trains others on how to play pickleball at different recreation centers around El Paso.

“The sport has grown and the popularity has grown where we have hundreds of people now playing in El Paso,” he said.

Everything started in El Paso back in 2013, when a group at a senior center created their own field using tape on the floor.

One of them was Terry, who is now 78 and is not thinking about putting down her pickleball paddle any time soon.

“Once we started playing, we played it all the time,” she said.

