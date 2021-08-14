PHOTOS: Flooding in Northwest El Paso County

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by: Jesus Ramos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Heavy rainfall continues to to impact the region into the weekend and residents in Northwest El Paso are seeing the result.

Viewers say they’ve seen some flood levels where water is reaching their knees and seeping into businesses. The National Weather Service says Northwest El Paso County is under a flash flood warning as more rainfall is expected over the next couple of hours.

Drivers are advised not to drive in areas that appear to be flooded or experiencing ponding.

Here is some of the scene residents in Canutillo are seeing on Saturday. The following video and photos were captured by Jesus Ramos.

Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos
  • Photo by: Jesus Ramos

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

