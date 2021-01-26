PHOTOS: El Paso snow day through your eyes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning’s weather brought a wintry mix of precipitation to El Paso.

And, our readers caught beautiful scenes with their cameras and phones. Here are some of those pictures.

Photos courtesy of: Amber Arkel, Daniel Aguilar, Enrique Valadez Jr., Isbeth Velasco, Janice Steele, Katheryn Yvette Prouse, Lechuga Gutierrez, Lucia Lerma, Lydia Lysaught, Melissa Firkins, Michael Buckley, Mireya Neria, Monica Cervantes, Myres Patricia, Nicole Jones, Nithoska Anderson Ayong, Rosie Carrasco, Selene Martinez, Virgie E. San Roman.

