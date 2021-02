EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While the rest of the country has snow, the Borderland has skies like no other!

Whether you’re a nature lover or simply like a nice view, the sunrises and sunsets in the Borderland showcase just one of the many reasons the area is a great place to live.

Our viewers have captured stunning sights with orange, blue and pinkish hues. If you’d like to submit a photo of your own, fill out the form at this page: https://www.ktsm.com/contact-us/.