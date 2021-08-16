Coolio, Petey Pablo and Ying Yang Twins to perform at Minerpalooza event

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy of Minerpalooza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Minerpalooza is back this year and organizers say artists Coolio, Petey Pablo and the Ying Yang Twins will be performing during this year’s activities.

The annual event, which went virtual during the pandemic, returns on Aug. 27 on the University of Texas at El Paso campus. It will be the 31st year Minerpalooza is held, celebrating a new year for students returning to school.

The event is featuring a battle of the bands segment with five local groups including: Coco Butter; Le Voyage, Rivers Ventura; Soul Parade; and Tony Jupiter.

There will also be food, entertainment and live acts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Residents resume indoor water use in West El Paso

Children's Hospital on COVID-19 patients

El Paso hospitals near capacity

Immunize El Paso taking COVID-19 booster shot appointments

UTEP student-athlete vaccination rates at 68 percent

2-year-old dies from floodwater injuries

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link