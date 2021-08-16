Coolio, Petey Pablo and Ying Yang Twins to perform at Minerpalooza event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Minerpalooza is back this year and organizers say artists Coolio, Petey Pablo and the Ying Yang Twins will be performing during this year’s activities.

The annual event, which went virtual during the pandemic, returns on Aug. 27 on the University of Texas at El Paso campus. It will be the 31st year Minerpalooza is held, celebrating a new year for students returning to school.

The event is featuring a battle of the bands segment with five local groups including: Coco Butter; Le Voyage, Rivers Ventura; Soul Parade; and Tony Jupiter.

There will also be food, entertainment and live acts.