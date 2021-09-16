Peter Piper Pizza donates $500,000 to El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’ s Museum and Science Center announced that Kirk and Judy Robison Peter Piper Pizza gave $500,000 to the sponsorship of Make It, a major component in the new museum.

The Robison ‘s own numerous Peter Piper Pizza restaurant locations in Texas and New Mexico.

“We are grateful to Kirk and Judy for their generosity to the El Paso Children s Museum and Science Center. They have always advocated for programs geared for children, and this donation will ensure that countless kids have an incredible hands-on experience for years to come," said Josh Hunt, Chairman of the Board for the El Paso Children s Museum and Science Center.

In Make It, museum visitors are invited to test their engineering skills. They`ll get to choose from a wide menu of maker projects and programs using real tools and sustainable materials, such as recycling paper airplanes into handmade paper, then turning it into a luminaria using the laser cutter.

Whether they want to tinker and explore, solve design challenges, or make something to take home, this open-ended space is the perfect place for visitors to slow down, collaborate, and tune into creativity.

“Peter Piper Pizza has always held a strong belief in supporting community organizations,” Kirk Robison said. “2022 will mark our 40th anniversary in El Paso, and we are proud to share that milestone with the grand opening of the El Paso Children`s Museum.

Judy and I are committed to ongoing education in our community and we are excited to see Make It come to life.”

Kirk Robison founded Pizza Properties Inc. and brought Peter Piper Pizza to El Paso in 1982. Today, Pizza Properties owns and operates 48 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in Texas and New Mexico, including 14 in El Paso and 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.

Through the Peter Piper Pizza Partner in Education Program, the company provides incentives and rewards for students, teachers, faculty and staff. Each year, Peter Piper Pizza helps reward tens of thousands of students who have excelled in academics and exhibited good behavior.

The El Paso Children’ s Museum and Science Center is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. It is expected to open in 2022. For more information on the El Paso Children ‘s Museum and Science Center, please visit epcmuseum.org.

