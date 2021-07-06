Person stabbed in east El Paso fight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One victim was found stabbed by the El Paso Police Department after responding to a fight in east El Paso.

El Paso Police Department said they responded to the 3800 block of Leticia Street around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One victim was stabbed and suffered a life threatening injury, according to police.

The victim was transported.

No other information is available as of now.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when new information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

