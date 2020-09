EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Halloween just 39 days away, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently dropped guidance for the upcoming holiday season and provided recommendations for people to follow so they can stay safe from COVID-19.

Local health experts said they’re continuing to push for virtual holiday celebrations instead, saying that it's important for everyone to not let their guard down.

“This is really something that’s going into 2021 and we’ve been saying that for months now,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, chief medical officer at Del Sol Medical Center.

As the fall and winter holiday seasons approach, the CDC released holiday celebration guidance for Halloween, Dias de los Muertos and Thanksgiving. But the holidays that are more family oriented are what's worrisome for local officials.

“More concerning to me, and to us, than Halloween is Thanksgiving and Christmas,” El Paso City/County Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told KTSM 9 News. “Those holidays are a time to share, a time to just be together, and unfortunately this year we’re going to continue to push for other virtual ways.”

The CDC recommendations highlight which holiday activities are low, moderate and high risk. An example for Halloween includes pumpkin carving at home or virtual costume contests.