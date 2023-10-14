El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a spooky weekend in the Borderland, with the annular eclipse and Friday the 13th. However, the weather seems to be following a different trend.

You can expect another warm day in the lower 80s both in El Paso and Las Cruces on Sunday.

Easterly winds will be mild, blowing up to 10 mph on Sunday.

Monday will follow a similar trend, before we feel the effects of a high-pressure system on Tuesday and Wednesday that could bring our temperatures up to lower 90s.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, expect possible gusts of over 20 mph as a backdoor cool front moves in.

This potential cool front will cool us down back to 80s for the rest of next week.

We should remain dry for the entire next week.