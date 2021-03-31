Mount Cristo Rey remains closed this Easter, people ignore ‘no trespassing’ signs

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) — Hiking the mountain on Friday before Easter has been a tradition in the Borderland. However, this is the second year now that hikers will not be allowed to hike.

On Wednesday, KTSM 9 News went to the base of Mount Cristo Rey to speak with the spokesperson for the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee, but during the interview, hikers could be seen going around the closed gates, ignoring “no trespassing” signs.

“Sir, the mountain’s closed down completely, sir, sir,” said Ruben Escandon Jr., spokesperson for the restoration committee, as a hiker walked around the closed gate. The hiker walked for a while, ignoring Escandon. “See exactly — we get this kind of reaction.”

After Escondon whistled multiple times, the hiker turned around but decided to continue with his hike.

“I rather take the ticket,” the hiker said back to Escandon before turning back around to start up the mountain.

Escondon told KTSM that the decision to keep the mountain closed is due to the pandemic and the difficulty of controlling traffic and enforcing social distancing.

“Protecting the public from coming out here, as you can see with an open mountain like you see here — it’s just very difficult to control people and have them listen to CDC guidelines and social distancing — it’s very hard to enforce,” said Escandon.

The land is private property owned by the Dioceses of Las Cruces. The Dioceses, along with the restoration committee, made the decision to keep the mountain closed. Another factor is that the president of the committee just passed away in March due to COVID-19.

Escandon explained that a lot of volunteers who help during the hike up the mountain on Good Friday are concerned, as many of them are older.

“The president of the committee this year, Rosario Bustillos, unfortunately, contracted COVID and he was in the hospital for almost a month and a half and, unfortunately, he passed on the 19th of March and we just laid him to rest this week,” said Escandon. “And that, of course, was a factor with a lot of volunteers.”

He reminded people that if they choose to ignore the closure and hike they are at their own risk.

“Because we’re not up here and because we don’t have accessibility to the mountain and law enforcement can’t respond readily to any emergency, people are at their own risk,” said Escandon.

Hikers who could be seen coming down the mountain on Wednesday afternoon told KTSM that border patrol in the area informed them that they were searching for people in the area.

“We kind of thought about it if we see someone, they can do anything to us, the cops weren’t around. If they wanted to get up there, it would take them at least 30 minutes to get to us if we needed help or anything,” said hiker Angel Coronel.

According to the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee, there will be security and the road will be barricaded this coming Friday in an effort to keep people from hiking the mountain. The mountain will most likely remain closed into summer.