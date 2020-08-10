Pedro Gurrola and Anthony Lopez-Waste Named Regional Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pedro Gurrola, a teacher at Vista Del Sol Elementary School in the Socorro Independent School District, was named the 2021 Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Anthony Lopez-Waste, teacher at Canutillo High School in the Canutillo School District (CISD), was named the 2021 Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

ESC Region 19 streamed a special online live awards celebration on YouTube to celebrate Gurrola and Lopez-Waste.

Twenty-four area district teachers of the year competed in a rigorous process for the honor to represent our region at the state level. First, they were selected campus teachers of the year, then selected to represent their district and in the regional competition went through panel interviews and submitted multiple essays as part of their applications.

The winners will go on to compete for Texas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced later this year. ESC Region 19 has had six Texas State winners compete nationally.

Teachers Federal Credit Union, which co-sponsors the event, awarded the top three teachers in both elementary school and secondary school categories with cash prizes.

Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year Top Winners:

• 1st place: Pedro Gurrola, Socorro ISD

• 2nd place: Rachel Gomez, Sierra Blanca ISD

• 3rd place: Nancy Chavira, Fabens ISD

Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year Top Winners:

• 1st place: Anthony Lopez-Waste, Canutillo ISD

• 2nd place: Claudia Esparza, Clint ISD

• 3rd place: Yvette Gonzalez, Ysleta ISD