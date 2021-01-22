Pedestrian succumbs to injuries from Las Cruces hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a white pickup truck on Monday evening.

Arturo Guillen, 67, was taken to University Medical Center on Monday evening after sustaining injuries from a hit-and-run incident in Las Cruces. He was crossing the road near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Espina Street.

The vehicle is suspected to be a white Dodge truck. The driver did not stop and render aid to Guillen after he was hit. His identity and whereabouts were unknown until he contacted police on Tuesday, authorities say.

Las Cruces law enforcement says they have interviewed a 21-year-old driver and obtained a search warrant to gather evidence from his whit Dodge truck. Charges are pending.