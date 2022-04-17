EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a Saturday night crash, involving a pedestrian on Loop375.

According to EPPD officials, the collision happened around 9 p.m., on Loop375 Westbound, near the Spur1966 UTEP exit.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) was called to the scene to investigate the crash, that involved at least one vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials add that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, there is no word on the identity or condition of the pedestrian.

