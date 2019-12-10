Pedestrian struck on I-10 Monday dies from injuries, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man hit Monday night on Interstate 10 near Yarbrough died from his injuries police said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle at about 10:38 p.m. Monday on I-10 East, police said in a news release.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit found the man was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Impala. The pedestrian was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of the freeway on foot and was hit, the release said.

No criminal charges were announced by the police.

This is the 67th traffic fatality this year.