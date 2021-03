EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An individual has died after being struck while running across the freeway near the University of Texas at El Paso, law enforcement says.

A notification from police stated the individual ran across Interstate 10 East at Schuster. An investigation is underway, police say.

Eastbound lanes are now closed and traffic must exit at Executive Center, police say.

It is unclear who and why the person ran across the freeway.

This story will be updated.