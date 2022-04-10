El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A person is dead after an early morning collision in Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers were dispatched to I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

A short time later, EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) unit was called on, as the pedestrian died.

EPPD officials add that I-10 East will be shut down for the investigation; no other information has been released.

Look for updates as information arrives, here on KTSM.com and in our Sunday Newscasts.

