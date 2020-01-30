Pedestrian struck, killed in vehicle vs pedestrian collision in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday evening after the person was struck by a vehicle in East El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the collision happened at the intersection of Pellicano and Bob Hope around 8 p.m.

Authorities said the person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The person was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. Officials said the Westbound lanes of Pellicano are closed.

EPPD has not identified the pedestrian or driver involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more information comes into the newsroom.