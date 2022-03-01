LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a deadly train crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials with LCPD said the train was headed southbound when it struck a woman early Tuesday morning.

An LCPD spokesman confirmed with KTSM that the woman struck died at the scene.

Authorities were forced to shut down several streets near the tracks between Amador Avenue and W. Picacho Avenue as they investigated.

Those roads have been re-opened to traffic as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update you as we learn more.

