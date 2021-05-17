Pedestrian fatally struck on Montecillo Boulevard on Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say a man was fatally struck after falling on the street on Sunday night in West El Paso.

Police say Aristide John Freddi, 29, stumbled and fell on Montecillo Boulevard when he was run over by a GMC Envoy driven by Alberto Escobar. Freddi had been alternating between the sidewalk and roadway and appeared intoxicated, police say.

Escobar allegedly continued traveling Southwest on Montecillo not attempting to render aid to Freddi, who was later transported to University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Escobar was later identified and taken into custody,” a news release says. “He was charged with accident involving death and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.”

