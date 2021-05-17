Pedestrian fatally struck on E. Paisano over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was fatally struck while crossing an undesignated point in South El Paso on Saturday morning, police say.

The El Paso Police Department says the pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing an undesignated point on E. Paisano Drive. A Dodge Dakota was traveling west in a merging left lane from the Loop 375 exit when the vehicle struck the individual.

Police describe say the identity of the pedestrian is unknown but describe them as a White male aged between 25 and 30-years-old.

