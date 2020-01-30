Pedestrian killed in East El Paso identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Investigators have identified the pedestrian killed in East El Paso, and the El Paso Police Department has confirmed this to be the 8th traffic fatality of the year.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a call yesterday around 10 p.m., about a pedestrian being struck on the intersection of Bob Hope and Pellicano Drive.

According to a release, investigators learned 61-year-old Julie Minchey was walking southbound on Bob Hope Dr., in the crosswalk at an intersection with Pellicano Drive.

A 2006 Ford F-250 was being driven by 20-year-old Tyrese Riley, who was traveling northbound on Bob Hope Dr., according to police.

Riley yielded to oncoming traffic as he tried to turn westbound onto Pellicano, however, he failed to see Minchey in the crosswalk and proceeded to make the turn striking Minchey.

Minchey was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, and the cause of death came from the injuries she obtained when stuck by the vehicle.