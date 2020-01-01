EPCSO investigates a fatal crash in the lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash in the lower valley earlier this morning.

According to officials, the crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. today.

This was a single-vehicle accident, where according to investigators, the driver was traveling eastbound on Alameda.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the car due to unknown reasons when the car struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Sherriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators and Crime Scene investigators were requested at the scene.

No other information has been available at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.