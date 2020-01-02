Payoff your library fines by donating canned food items

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Food donations can help feed hungry El Pasoans and pay off your library fines.

If you are looking to pay off your library fines, the El Paso Public Library will accept food donations as part of their ‘Food for Fines’ program to benefit the MLK canned food drive.

The food drive is held in honor of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., who was an advocate of civil and human rights but also for public service, library officials said.

The library will reduce $1 from your library fine for every can of food that is donated. Officials say there will be no limit to how many items you can take.

“If you bring your books back in good condition, and you bring us the food items that you want to donate… we will pay down your library fines one dollar for every can of perishable food item that you bring back to the library,” said marketing and relations coordinator at the El Paso Public Library, Jack Galindo.

Donations will be collected through January 20th at Vista Grocery Stores, at any Public Library Branches, the County Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters, and Annex, Sam’s Club on Diana.

The donations will be distributed to 10 organizations that feed the hungry in El Paso such as the Salvation Army, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, the Center Against Family Violence and others.