Passenger on board El Paso bus to Denver dies of COVID, authorities search for other passengers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Passengers of a bus en route from El Paso to Denver last Thursday were likely exposed to COVID-19, according to New Mexico State Health Officials.

The El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express Bus Route 284 from El Paso to Denver on Thursday, November 19, had 32 passengers on board, and some were picked up in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health was notified a passenger on the bus later died and tested positive for COVID. The Department says they have limited information on other passengers and are unable to contact them directly.

To prevent the virus’s further spread, the DOH is asking any passengers to remain at home and limit contact with other people until Dec. 3. This will allow for 14 days of self-quarantine.

Information and registration for testing is found on the cv.nmhealth.org website. If you have further questions, please contact the New Mexico COVID Hotline at 855-600-3453.

