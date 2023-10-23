EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s that magical time of year again as the Paso Del Norte Children’s Development Center announces the 50th anniversary of the Christmas Street fundraiser. Celebrating this milestone, PdN Children’s invites the community to join them in spreading holiday cheer while supporting a great cause.

For five decades, Christmas Street has been a beacon of hope and festive joy during the holiday season, providing beautiful designer Christmas trees for rent to the El Paso community. This year, after 50 year , the tradition continues by bringing the spirit of Christmas to homes, businesses, and charities alike.

The Christmas Street fundraiser adds a touch of holiday magic to your space and benefits a vital cause. The funds raised through the tree rental program are the lifeblood of PdN Children’s, an organization dedicated to providing essential services for children with special needs.

Here’s what you need to know about the 50th Annual Christmas Street fundraiser:

· Tree Selection: Choose from a stunning array of 65 designer Christmas tree designs that will truly capture the essence of the holiday season.

· Setup and Takedown: They take care of everything, from the setup of your chosen tree in late November to its takedown in January, allowing you to focus on enjoying the festivities.

· Pricing: The designer Christmas trees are priced between $800 and $1100, making them an elegant addition to any home, business, or nonprofit.

· Donations: Trees can be set up in residences, businesses, or donated to charities, spreading the joy of the season throughout our community.

In addition to the Christmas tree rental program, El Paso area residents are invited to join Paso Del Norte Children’s Development Center for their grand gala on Tuesday, December 5, at the prestigious El Paso Country Club.

This gala promises an enchanting evening filled with holiday spirit and community togetherness.

Mark your calendars to secure the perfect tree for your holiday celebration.

The deadline to place your order is November 10th. The trees are in high demand, so don’t delay!

Visit their website to explore the tree designs and place your order.

Join them as they celebrate 50 years of Christmas Street and 75 years of PdN Children’s.