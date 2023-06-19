EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Federal judge ruled portions of a civil rights lawsuit against two El Paso Police officers and the City of El Paso could continue in a decision released last week.

Anna Barnes was involved in a car accident in 2021; her attorney alleges Barnes left the scene on foot and was located by EPPD a short distance away. The two responding officers believed she was under the influence of alcohol and began to restrain her.

Barnes was hit several times by one of the officers using an open palm.

The charges against Barnes were later dropped when it was determined she was not intoxicated at the time of the crash or when she was detained by EPPD.

The City of El Paso attempted to have the case thrown out of court. However, Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone is allowing liability claims against the officer involved in the alleged assault, as well as a second officer who was a bystander to the incident. Barnes’ claims regarding EPPD’s use of excessive force can proceed, according to the judge’s ruling.