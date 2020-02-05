Parts of Las Cruces to have water outages tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents from Avenida Blanco, from Valley Drive to Calle del Sol, will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow Feb. 6.

According to a release, AUI Construction who is under contract with the New Mexico Department of Transportation will be tying in the new North Valley Drive water main at Avenida Blanco.

Officials say adjacent areas could also be affected. The release states that if water on your street is scheduled to be turned off, crew members will post a door hanger notice at least 48 hours in advance.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry.

The release states that the discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in their home or business for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City of Las Cruces at 575/526-0500 for assistance.