Part of Montana Avenue to be closed completely on Sunday for EPE work

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montana Avenue between Lee Boulevard and Saul Kleinfeld Drive will be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday so El Paso Electric can perform work.

EPE will install new distribution infrastructure along Montana, requiring the closure. The work will be conducted by EPE contractor, GSW Electric, and will not disrupt any local electric service. Road closure and traffic detours will be assisted by the El Paso Police Department.

Here’s more information about the road closure, according to El Paso Electric:

Montana Avenue will be completely closed in both directions between Lee Boulevard and Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one-lane beginning at Lee Trevino Drive.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one-lane beginning at McRae Boulevard.

Residential and business thru-traffic will maintain access along Montana Avenue and via Turner Road.

Detour Information

All east- and westbound traffic may use Edgemere Boulevard between Lee Blvd. and Saul Kleinfeld Dr.

Alternative access for residential and business thru-traffic may use Turner Rd.

Commuters are asked to drive carefully while in the area.

