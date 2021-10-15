Parks and Recreation hosts Glow-in-the-Dark Disc Golf Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation’s Department is once again reminding residents of their Glow-in-the-Dark Disc Golf Tournament this weekend.

“We’re excited to provide this exciting kind of tournament to our community,” said Parks and Recreation Sports Manager Hawk Scott. “This unusual, glow-in-the-dark tournament showcases our new Disc Golf course at Nations Tobin and gives residents another opportunity to enjoy City parks and the outdoors.”

The evening event – set for on Saturday, October 16,at Nations Tobin Sports Center with “tee times” starting at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – will feature glow-in-the-dark gear for players and glow-in-the-dark discs and baskets.

About The Nations Tobin Disc Golf Course and Disc Golf

The Nations Tobin Disc Golf Course opened in July 2021 and features 18-holes that are on average 300-feet long. Each hole has the possibility of three basket settings, and all include special signage that allows players to see upcoming holes. Disc Golf, quickly growing in popularity, is similar to golf, but instead of using a ball and clubs, players throw a frisbee disc from a “tee box” into a standing basket. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in the least number of throws or “strokes.” The budding sport can be played individually or with a group.

The tournament is open to all ages and levels with a Men’s and Women’s Amateur and Pro category and a Youth category for those 17 years and under. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners.

The cost to enter the tournament is $30 per players. Players can sign-up by clicking here.

