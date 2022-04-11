EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that they will be hosting Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals across the city.

The carnivals are set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several recreation centers on Saturday, April 16.

The free carnivals will feature fun activities, food vendors, games, and arts and crafts for kids of all ages.

Egg hunts will begin at the park every hour from 10 a.m. to noon.

Locations

Friday, April 15 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Mountain View Park, 8400 Diana Dr. In coordination with District 2 City Representative Alexsandra Annello and the Mountain View Neighborhood Association



Saturday, April 16 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chamizal Community Center, 2101 Cypress Ave.

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood St. In coordination with District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez and State Representative Art Fierro

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.

The Beast Urban Center, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. In coordination with District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

For more information on the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.