EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Saturday, students from Parkland High School walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited diploma; and with the switching of the tassel comes the switching of their focus as to how to pay for school in the future.

Like most students across the country, the graduates spent the last few months deciding where to attend college and like most, cost of tuition factors into that decision.

One student, Lyric Gonzalez, explained that she had to change her plans due to out of state tuition.

“I wanted to go to NMSU, but it was a little bit out of my price range but luckily I had a and we were able to figure out a way for me to attend UTEP.”

Assistant superintendent of schools Sylvia Rendon says the district makes it a priority to educate its students about scholarships and financial aid so that they may be able to attend the college that they wish and worry less about its cost

“The district is very dedicated to that process so much so that every school has an educator that is dedicated specifically to help our parents and students with scholarships.”

Other students we spoke with, Leilani Timoteo and Brian Albarran, said they are grateful for the help they received from the school and the future that awaits them.

“They come to our classes at the end of the year and help us with our financial aid and apply for colleges and stuff.”-Timoteo

“They definitely did they helped me in classes, and they were on top of it throughout the whole school year.”-Albarran

