Parkland High School student tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A student at Parkland High School has been confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Ysleta Independent School District.

The District did not release identifying information, including whether the student plays sports, due to privacy requirements.

However, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health was notified and will contact those determined to have been in high-risk close contact with the student.

All students and staff who came into high-risk close contact with the student were directly notified, and will remain off-campus for up to 14 days, as per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of El Paso Department of Public Health.

Parents of those students who came into high-risk contact with the infected individual were notified as well.

The district is posting its test-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for the past 14 days on its COVID-19 Activity Level Indicators page, which can be accessed by scrolling  to the “YISD Spotlight” section and clicking on the “COVID-19 Activity Level” icon.

The District said that the Parkland High School football game is still scheduled to take place on Oct. 2.

