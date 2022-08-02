EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas connections academy, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off.

Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide

Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling since Covid because he was able to see how his kids classroom operates.

Other parents say they choose to homeschool because of safety reasons and would rather have their child close by.

Parents says they encourage others to look into homeschooling their kids because their are many options and flexibility.

