EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street.

The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15.

Illiana Macias, parent of a middle schooler that just started at Harmony, said it’s been “chaotic.”

“I’m not sure who’s moderating everything right now but it’s a mess,” said Macias.

Another parent, Jessica Cruz, said it’s been taking her about two hours to pick up her children, but she is mostly worried about safety in such a high traffic area.

Instead of waiting in line off Dyer, as directed by the school, some parents opt to pick their children up at a dirt parking lot across the school, which is not a part of the property, that causes even more congestion.

“There’s not enough parking and the parking that is here is just flooded and there is mud everywhere but what I think the school needs is a bigger parking space,” added Macias.

Harmony spokesperson Delfina Glenn said in a statement that “traffic can be a little tricky near any school for the first few days of a new school year as students and parents are getting used to new drop off and pickup routines.”

And some parents agree.

“The first week is when it’s going to be rough and then it gets better if everybody could just be patient,” said Christina Dugger, one of the parents.

Glenn also added that the “staff is working very hard to keep our kids safe, the car line moving, and to help the traffic in our neighborhood get back to its usual flow very soon,” also saying the school has brought in several traffic enforcement officers.

