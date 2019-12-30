Parents arrested on child abuse charges by Doña Ana County Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The parents of an infant were arrested on child abuse by the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Idali Genoveva Ortiz-Munoz, 21 and Christian De La Torre, 23 were arrested for alleged child abuse and alleged failure to report child abuse or child neglect to law enforcement or Child Protective Services, a release said.

Detectives say the investigation began on Dec. 25 after an El Paso Children’s Hospital staff member reported the case to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, suspecting child abuse.

Ortiz-Munoz and De La Torre are suspected of causing their two-month-old infant fractures to the right collarbone, the left arm bone, and ribs, the release said.

According to court documents, De La Torre is accused of allegedly grabbing the infant tightly around the ribs and shaking her, while Ortiz-Munoz is accused of allegedly fracturing the infant’s arm.

The couple was arrested on Dec. 27 and were charged with abuse of a child and failing to report child abuse.

Records say they were booked at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and are being held without bond.