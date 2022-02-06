"It was seriously the scariest place that I've been to in a long time"

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a prolonged wait, it was just a week ago that paranormal investigator Colin Browen first visited the De Soto Hotel. When he arrived, he said the hotel seemed to come to life.

For years, Browen’s goal was to investigate the historic hotel as it is known as one of the most haunted places in the state.

When he was finally given access to the hundred-year-old plus hotel, his excitement was through the roof.

“The amount of paranormal activity there and the history of the building it made it really really special. it made the DeSoto a place that you know you can really research this stuff.”

Browen and his father spent the weekend in the hotel and most of what had occured, or what he said had the most activity was actually on the fourth floor.

When he heard about the fire, it was almost an omen for him as they were most likely the last living people to be inside the hotel.

“We’re all talking about house fires and he was showing us a part of the DeSoto that’s charred still on the fourth floor that is now completely gone to have that in video like literally a week before the building is destroyed by the flames it was just I don’t know crazy.”

Browen is walking away with the memories of the hotel that will forever give him goosebumps.

“I mean just being in there when I was in there you can feel it on every floor there was just something there and I even walked away saying that it was seriously the scariest place that I’ve been to in a long time.”

