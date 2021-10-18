Paranormal Water? EPWater staffer shares spooky stories about Graveyard Shift at Canal Street Plant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso Water employee is sharing his stories of spooky encounters during the graveyard shift at one of the utilities oldest locations.

Superintendent Ruben Montes was a guest on Brown and Caldwell’s podcast, Engineering Legends: Haunted Waters, to share what he has seen and felt during his time at the Robertson/Umbenhauer Water Treatment Plant, also known as Canal Plant, several years ago.

The term ‘graveyard shift’ alone is eerie enough, but it’s taken to another level when working overnight hours at one of the oldest water plants in El Paso, in a historic neighborhood.

Montes is not the only one with these stores, as he also shared stories from other colleagues’ encounters.

According to Montes, when he started working at Canal Plant, he was immediately warned about possible ghost sightings.

“They told me that there were stories about people seeing things at the plant and just to keep an eye out for it, said Montes. “I really didn’t pay much attention to it, but later, I went through an experience.”

Montes had to obtain a meter reading at about 1:00 a.m., a routine task during the shift. As he made his way down to station one, he felt someone was watching him.

Downtown’s Canal Street Plant | Photo courtesy EPWater

“I looked out the corner of my eye, and I actually saw somebody sitting on a pipe,” said Montes.

“I just got the meter reading and turned around and headed out. I wasn’t going to investigate any further.”

It would not be the last experience for Montes.

“Sometimes things happen that we don’t have an explanation for, so people would just say, it’s the ghost, it’s the ghost,” said Montes with a smile. “We blame it on the ghost.”

Montes always believed there were spiritual beings among us, but his experiences through the years have cemented that belief.

Beyond the incidents, Montes thinks there is some comfort in knowing that nothing has ever happened to any employees while working. he likes to think there are good spirits roaming through Canal Plant.

To listen to other stories that Ruben shared on the podcast, click here.

