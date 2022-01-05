Paisano collision leads to first traffic fatality of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 49-year-old man lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta on Gateway North and Paisano when it crashed into a metal utility pole on Tuesday night.

Kenneth John Gutierrez, the driver of the Jetta, died of his injuries in the collision, according to police. An investigation of the collision could not find why Gutierrez veered right while traveling northbound on Gateway when he lost control of the vehicle.

His death is the first reported traffic fatality of the year, according to police.

